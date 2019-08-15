Luzi is the medical director and manager of Anatomic, Clinical, and Forensic Pathology Services in Escondido, California.

A Medical Examiner’s Search Committee established to find a replacement for outgoing Dr. Andrea Minyard will recommend a California forensic pathologist to fill the role.

Dr. Scott Luzi received a unanimous vote in favor of his recommendation to be the next First Judicial Circuit medical examiner following a meeting Wednesday, according to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office.

“The committee reviewed Dr. Luzi’s background, including his experience, education, and references,” the release said.

Luzi is the medical director and manager of Anatomic, Clinical, and Forensic Pathology Services in Escondido, California.

The four counties within the Judicial Circuit — Okaloosa, Walton, Santa Rosa and Escambia — must reach an agreement for a contract and salary for Luzi before his name can be submitted to Gov. Ron DeSantis for appointment, the release said. A decision is anticipated within 30 days.

“Dr. Minyard’s resignation is effective Sept. 30, 2019, so it will be necessary to appoint an interim medical examiner,” the release said.

The State Attorney’s Office has the responsibility to appoint the interim in conjunction with the four counties, which have the responsibility to pay the person chosen. The interim is expected to be in place by Oct. 1, the release said.

“The four counties have been very cooperative and diligent in regard to the search for a new medical examiner,” State Attorney Bill Eddins said in the release. “Their cooperation is fully appreciated, and it is expected this process will be successful.”