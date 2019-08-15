The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing teenage girl.

The girl's name is Aireannah Jodeci Hess-Adkins.

She is 15 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen near her home in Shalimar on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at about 9:30 a.m.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts should call the Sheriff's Office at (850) 651-7400, or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

Or you can visit EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com or use the P3 TIPS mobile app.