MIRAMAR BEACH — The producers of the Harvest Wine & Food Festival, Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF), will introduce their first wine seminar to the Harvest Wine & Food Festival line-up.

Hosted at noon on Oct. 26, Sommelier and Brand Ambassador Marika Vida-Arnold invites you to taste through the most fascinating features that define the various Malbec wines produced by world-famous Argentinian Bodega, Catena Zapata. The event has been added on the heels of Catena Zapata’s sold-out winemaker dinner featuring Chef David Bancroft on Oct. 24.

Tickets to the seminar are $50 and seating is extremely limited. Tickets to all festival events are on sale now at www.HarvestWineandFood.com. The Mad About Malbec Seminar will be hosted in a 360 Blue property in WaterColor, within walking distance to the Grand Tasting.

In this intimate seminar, guests will be treated to six different Malbec from Catena Zapata’s range of wines. They are all 100% Malbec, but from various vineyards with a wide range in price. Catena Zapata has been making quality wine for several generations and produces the signature Malbec for a number of vineyards in the region at varying elevations with different soil types. Their wines provide a clear example of the fact that all Malbec are not equal, or even similar. Getting to evaluate those differences and appreciate where they come from is one of the most fascinating aspects of wine tasting.

Currently ranked the No. 4 “Top Charity Wine Auction in the US” by Wine Spectator Magazine, Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF) is one of the nation’s premier fundraising organizations, raising money for 16 Northwest Florida children’s charities that assist at-risk youth in the local community by tackling a variety of issues including homelessness, food insecurity, mental health, education, medical care, and much more. In April, DCWAF raised $3.6 million for its benefiting charities.