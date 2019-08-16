Spearheaded by State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, the Hurricane Michael Insurance Claims Assistance Village is designed to bring people with unresolved claims, the insurance companies and the public adjusters to the same place at the same time to bring resolution to frustrated homeowners. Friday, Patronis said, it worked.

PANAMA CITY — Forget the saying that it takes a village to raise a child.

Right now in Bay County it can take a village to get your insurance claim resolved. And that's what happened Friday to the tune of $631,000 and it will continue today at the "Insurance Village" currently set up at Gulf Coast State College.

Spearheaded by State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, the Hurricane Michael Insurance Claims Assistance Village is designed to bring people with unresolved claims, the insurance companies and the public adjusters to the same place at the same time to bring resolution to frustrated homeowners. Friday, Patronis said, it worked.

"Today we've already serviced more than 130 policy holders and we've written $631,000 in checks," Patronis said at day's end Friday. "Tell people they need to show up (today) if they need help getting their claim settled and to bring their public adjuster with them too."

The two-day setup resumes today at 9 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m. at Gulf Coast State College's Student Union East Building, 5230 W. U.S. 98.

Patronis said the goal was to "connect homeowners in the Panhandle with experts so you can get resolution to your insurance issues on site."

"We're here to aid people as they continue to put the pieces back together following this catastrophic storm," he said.

And while the results Friday were good for those who attended Patronis wants to make sure no one is left behind and is doing what he can to make sure people know this is available.

"Now is the time," he said. "If someone is having a problem, we can help get it settled here."

If you are going, you are asked to bring as much documentation as you can, such as:

A driver’s license or other form of identification. (Passport/State issued ID)Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation.Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Michael.Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.

For assistance when filing post-storm claims, please call CFO Patronis' Insurance Consumer Helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236).