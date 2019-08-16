Irony: A situation in which something which was intended to have a particular result has the opposite or a very different result.

As I read the opinion page of the Gadsden Times on Aug. 9, I found a very well reasoned opinion from the local editors of The Times. The authors implored us — the citizenry, the advocates and the politicians to just listen. “They simply refuse to listen to each other, let alone understand or even tolerate each other’s beliefs and values.”

Immediately next to this opinion piece was another “... One side is right and one is wrong” offering.

To The Times’ editors, you predicted your own conclusions: “We’ll believe it when we see it, because people still seem more interested in talking than listening.”

P. Cody

Southside