DESTIN — The owners of short-term rental properties in the city feel singled out for persecution these days.

They were hit in January with regulations that restrict much of the freedom to operate they have enjoyed in the past. And on Aug. 5 the Destin City Council passed a registration fee hike that will raise everyone’s cost of doing business by at least $300, and in some cases by as much as $500.

For some owners, the second bump in registration fees in two years — they went from $50 to $200 in 2018 — was particularly aggravating because they felt they received no advance notice that it was going to be considered.

“This was a complete sneak attack,” said rental unit owner Karen Lugo, who is spearheading an effort to organize owners to give them a voice at City Hall. “They’re layering fee after fee. We’re looking at this as kind of death by a thousand cuts.”

Language in a fee schedule agenda item brought before the council Aug. 5 for a vote did not include anything specifically outlining a proposal to raise short term rental fees across the board and graduating the costs of those fees so owners of larger units paid more.

That language was added to the fee schedule at the request of City Manager Lance Johnson after the meeting started. The council voted 6-1 in favor of raising fees in several areas, and Johnson's omission wasn’t discussed at length until the end of the meeting when two members of the public stood to protest.

“No one had this information until Lance read it here tonight,” Ken Wampler, the president of Newman-Daily Resort Properties told the council. “I’m not sure that’s how you want to govern, or at least be viewed as governing the city.”

Lugo, an attorney, said in the days after the meeting she combed through City Council minutes and listened to videotaped meetings and had no luck finding any discussion of raising short-term rental registration fees above the established $200.

“This city has made it extremely difficult on paper for short-term rental owners to know what’s going on. There was no record of this fee increase in the public eye. There was no way we would have known,” she said. “It was not on the (Aug. 5 meeting) agenda and not discussed at any meeting we could find,” she said.

Actually, short-term rental registration fees had been discussed at two City Council sessions, according to meeting minutes and an audio file provided by Destin officials. The first time was at a Dec. 3, 2018, meeting and the second time was at a July 8 budget workshop.

Some of the comments made at the budget workshop, whose poor attendance was remarked upon by Mayor Gary Jarvis, lend credence to the worries short-term rental owners have about the City Council's feelings toward them.

“My approach to short-term rentals is treat them like alcohol and tobacco,” Councilman Parker Destin said. “If they’re going to be vices, we should tax them. I don’t see them as a member of the public and voters.”

It is estimated that there are about 1,000 homes in Destin that are rented out on a short-term basis. Joey Forgione, the city’s chief code enforcement officer, estimated that by raising the registration fees, owners who pay from $200 to $500 would bring in about $500,000 annually.

Under the new graduated short-term rental registration fee schedule, a charge of $500 will be assessed next year to units under 3,000 square feet, $600 for units between 2,500 and 4,999 square feet and $700 for anything larger.

As many residents who do not rent have noted, short-term rentals have created problems, primarily by squeezing lots of people into homes in residential neighborhoods and causing trouble when they make too much noise, generate excessive amounts of trash and take up parking spots already in short supply.

At the December 2018 meeting when short-term rentals were discussed at length, resident Darryl Shelton alleged that through the first 10 months of 2018 just under 70 percent of Homeowner Association fines generated on Holiday Isle were attributable to short-term rentals, which represented just 2% of the properties there.

“Short-term rentals need to be treated differently than the other businesses because we have had to increase spending for code enforcement in order to properly manage it,” Councilman Chatham Morgan said at the July 8 meeting.

“The short-term rentals have exponentially increased our administrative cost and come with all the added headaches, code compliance issues, trash, noise, all the things we have discussed,” Destin added.

Jarvis told council members at the same meeting that raising the short-term rental registration fees might be a safe political move for them because stepped up code enforcement efforts, paid for with the previous registration fee increase, had stemmed some issues.

“Most all of us agree this has been money well spent. I think politically this is an easy sell for us,” Jarvis said. “Yes, this is an expensive increase, but it has improved the quality of life. Nobody wants to talk about raising fees.”

He emphasized that even at $500, Destin’s rental registration fees would remain low when compared to other cities in the state and region. He also noted that Destin does not have a lot of other sources of revenue to use to pay for amenities.

Lugo said rental owners know that there are issues, and their concerns aren’t necessarily centered on the new staggered fee system.

“It’s more that nobody knows what they’re doing, or why,” she said. “Where’s the due process if you’re raising somebody’s rate by 300 percent one year and 200 percent the next year?”

The City Council voted in January to pass an ordinance that required short-term rental owners to have someone available at all hours to deal with situations that might arise, as well as to open their doors for annual inspections.

It also tried to limit the number of occupants and the number of parking spaces each unit can allot, which Lugo said she doesn’t believe is even legal.

“They tried to trick us into thinking we’re losing parking spaces,” she said.

Many of the ordinance's provisions were advanced by a Short Term Rental Committee that met weekly for four months in 2018. Lugo said she didn’t even hear the committee even existed until long after its work was done.

She said her efforts to organize on behalf of rental owners have gained traction since the council's Aug. 5 meeting.

“We are talking to each other,” she said. “That had never happened before in this community.”