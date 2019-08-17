PENSACOLA ― A red-light runner caused a two-vehicle accident that left two people injured, authorities say.

The accident happened Friday morning in the vicinity of State Road 297 and Wilde Lake Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 2016 Chrysler 200 ran a red light and struck a 2012 Jeep Liberty, causing it to turn over.

The two occupants inside the Jeep suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The two occupants of the Chrysler fled on foot and are being sought by lawmen.

If anybody has information about the occupants of the Chrysler they are asked to call FHP at (850) 484-5000.