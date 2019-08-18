Paul Finebaum wasn’t even sure the show would work.

He was the first on-air talent hired for what would be a new television network combining the forces of ESPN and the Southeastern Conference and, despite the massive audience he’d built with his Birmingham-based radio show, Finebaum said he wasn’t confident that would translate to TV.

“In all candor, I wasn’t sure it was a good idea,” Finebaum said in an interview with The Tuscaloosa News. “I wondered if the people at ESPN had even heard the show.

“Of course, I knew what it was all about, but did they really know what they were getting in to? I had great doubts.”

Now, all those have been erased as “The Paul Finebaum Show” remains one of the most popular programs on the SEC Network, which celebrated its fifth anniversary last week.

The network's impact has been felt in Tuscaloosa and other SEC member schools. According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, since the network switched on in August 2014, revenue distribution has increased over 106 percent from $20.9 million for the 2013-14 fiscal year to $627.1 million for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

First envisioned by former SEC Commissioner Mike Slive in the mid-2000s, his successor said the accomplishments of the network have only served to bolster the conference’s reputation as a leader in athletic success.

Greg Sankey, who has been the SEC commissioner since 2015, said the SEC Network’s launch has been described the most successful launch in cable television history by the CEO of Disney, which owns both ABC and ESPN.

“It is worth noting that this incredibly successful venture is a testament to the passion of SEC fans, the outstanding student-athletes that comprise the Conference, the support of our member-institutions and of course the skill, dedication and hard work by the team at ESPN,” Sankey said. “We believed from the beginning that we had the right partner with ESPN, which provided immediate distribution success, high-quality production and the presentation SEC fans expected.

“I think we all hoped for a successful launch, but the night of Aug. 14, 2014, became one the most memorable nights in the SEC’s history and the SEC Network’s success has continued for the five years since that special night.”

Finebaum’s show was one of three original programs that the SEC Network launched with. Now, that slate of unique shows will be up to 10 this fall.

But when the cameras first went live and the usual cast of characters began calling in, Finebaum said he could look around the studio and see the questions forming in the minds of the crew.

A former newspaper reporter who had found an untapped market with a radio show about college football, Finebaum said he’d never thought about doing television aside from the occasional guest appearance on SportsCenter or College GameDay, ESPN’s Saturday morning college football preview show.

However, it wasn’t long before the callers with Southern accents were joined by those from the north or Midwest. And that’s when it became official that the SEC brand wasn’t just regional, but national, as well.

“I never ran away from the base. Alabama is the most important school in college football," Finebaum said. "But it was a pretty interesting transition."

Chris Turner, vice president of programming & acquisitions for SEC Network, is one of those Midwesterners who found his home in the south.

Turner had been working in Charlotte, North Carolina, about two decades before joining ESPN in January 2009 as the network first began its relationship with the SEC.

That marriage eventually grew into what is now the SEC Network, which Turner helped get off the ground.

He said the initial goal was to deliver as many live events as possible. In its first year, the SEC Network brought almost 1,000 live games and matches, including football, baseball, softball, basketball and gymnastics, to audiences nationwide.

And that, he said, was enough to ensure its success.

“One thing we found is that there are SEC fans all over the country,” Tuner said, “and what we’re doing is serving those fans.

“I think it’s worked probably better than anticipated.”

Helping with that success has been the conference itself, which has more than held up its end of the performance bargain.

Since the SEC Network began, conference schools have won 29 national championships, the football programs have produced 275 NFL draft picks and the basketball teams have manufactured 16 NBA lottery picks, according to data compiled by the network.

Chronicling these yearly achievements will be a priority for the SEC Network, as will telling the stories of the athletes and people behind the teams, schools and institutions, Turner said.

Ultimately, though, the network’s success has thrived off the hard work of the student-athletes.

And that, Finebaum said, has made all the difference.

“I think I’m pretty fortunate and blessed to have been given this opportunity,” Finebaum said. “But without the success of the conference, what I did or anybody else did wouldn’t have made a lick of difference.”

