A new crop of students - and teachers - are in evidence at Bob Sikes this year.

In Crestview, the Bob Sikes Elementary School faculty and staff enjoyed welcoming students to the new academic year.

They also welcomed teachers to their first time at BSE: Mathilda Rickles, Emily Broadwater, Kathryn O’Connor, Courtney Bess, Christina Fassnacht, Ashlee Vandyke, Jennifer Batson, Melissa Wall, Angela Kost, Kelly Vance and James Wtulich.

---

Erica Dunn, Children and Youth chair for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 75, presented two checks for $200 each to Crestview’s Riverside Elementary School. The checks support the exceptional needs classes.

---

Before the start of school, Niceville’s Ruckel Middle School hosted a professional development and health safety event.

“This was a teacher flex day, therefore both events were voluntary and teacher-driven,” said Principal Paul Whiddon.

The school’s Science Department offered the professional development session that focused on strengthening students’ note-taking abilities and on using the notes to help answer essential questions. Dalton Cooper and Tiffany Hedges led this event, with all the science teachers attending.

Athletic Director Ron Reese initiated the cardiopulmonary resuscitation training for teachers and coaches. The goal was to have more faculty and staff trained for emergency situations, with Andrews Institute providing the instruction.

----

During the early summer, qualifying Niceville High School debate team members attended the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Dallas from June 16-21.

Now graduated, Simrun Sharma placed as an octafinalist and four-year national qualifier in original oratory. Also now graduated, Elva Diaz qualified to compete in World Schools Debate.

As a rising senior, Eshaan Sharma competed in the international extemporaneous debate division.

Pauline Buis coached the team.

---

Bulldog Camp at Crestview High School proved successful just before the opening of school.

The theme was based on the Netflix series, “Stranger Things.”

New students learned about school traditions, how to get around campus and about keys to success in high school. They also received their schedules and did a walk-through of their class lineups.

U.S. history and leadership teacher Staci Robinson facilitated the Bulldog Camp.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.