The victim told deputies she went in for a massage the previous day and that the therapist, James Vonderheide, 49, of DeFuniak Springs, had inappropriately touched her breasts and vaginal area during her massage.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — A massage therapist at Ocean Element Spa was arrested Aug. 9 after sexually battering a woman during a massage.

After the incident, the victim went back to her residence and told her husband what happened. Later that day, the husband went to the spa and said he wanted to file a complaint regarding sexual misconduct and asked to speak with a manager and another employee as a witness.

Vonderheide told the victim’s husband he could act as the manager and all three parties went into a separate room of the business and closed the door.

While confronting Vonderheide, the victim said Vonderheide said he was sorry. He took full responsibility and said, "I should not have done that."

When the husband told him it was illegal, Vonderheide said he knew it was. The husband then left Ocean Element Spa and called law enforcement.

Investigators interviewed Vonderheide who said he did not want to lose his license or make incriminating statements.

Based on previous statements, James Vonderheide was arrested for sexual battery for digitally penetrating the victim in the vaginal area. Vonderheide was also charged with battery for touching the victim’s breasts and stomach without consent.

He was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail and was given a $25,000 bond.

The owners of Ocean Elements Spa cooperated fully with this investigation. It is believed to be an isolated incident.

WCSO asks anyone who believes they have been a victim of a similar crime to contact (850) 892-8111.