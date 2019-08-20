The Northport City Council voted on Monday to move its regular meeting time to 5:30 p.m. beginning in September.

The council suspended the rules and approved the motion by Councilman Robby Davis on Monday. The council typically meets at 6 p.m. after a pre-meeting, which will remain at 5:30 p.m.

The council, which regularly meets the first and third Mondays of the month, briefly discussed moving the meeting time during the pre-meeting on Monday, noting it rarely used the full hour between the two meetings.

The council’s first meeting in September will be Sept. 9 and its second regular meeting will be Sept. 23.

The council voted earlier this month to move its September meetings because of the Labor Day holiday.