According to a news release earlier this month from the Department of Environmental Protection, a contractor passing the lift station at Benning Drive and U.S. Highway 98 about 8:30 a.m. noticed sewage spilling out of the valve box.

DESTIN — Water quality tests have cleared the Destin Harbor of any issues. The tests were conducted earlier this month after an estimated 2,000 to 5,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the harbor.

According to Lockwood Wernet, general manager of Destin Water Users, the water, which was tested a couple days after the Aug. 7 sewage sill, was cleared Monday, Aug. 12.

Wernet said Florida Septic and Sewer Service used vacuum trucks to try to keep sewage from flowing into the harbor, but some sewage did make it into the water. The spill was stopped by 8:45 a.m. However officials are not clear how long it had been flowing onto the ground.

A pipe nearby discharged into an adjacent storm water system that feeds into the harbor near Harbor Docks, the release said.

The 2,000 to 5,000 gallons is an estimate, based on the spill occurring over an hour or two, officials said.

The lift station was restored to use by about noon.