PANAMA CITY — Whether you stick to a bed of greens or throw chicken salad on a croissant, hold onto summer with cool salads from nine local eateries:

1. Victoria's Famous Chicken Salad at Victoria's Last Bite, 827 Florida Ave., Lynn Haven: Get it oozing out from half a croissant as a half combo (or go ahead and spring for the whole) with cucumber salad and chicken and dumplings plus a handmade Original Truffle. Everyone has their way to enjoy the creamy USDA-inspected chicken salad with finely chopped celery and pecans — even if it's just with a spoon.

2. Chicken Salad at Sweet Magnolia's, 2117 E. Third St., Millville: Get chicken salad made with chicken breast, mayonnaise, finely diced apples and walnuts on half of a buttery croissant and then lighten it up with the tomato-cucumber salad.

3. Cove Chicken Salad and Casablanca Chicken Salad at Somethin's Cookin', 93 E. 11th St., Panama City: You don't have to decide; you can get a scoop of each on a garden salad. Inspired by the chicken salad prepared by Ruby Harris at the Cove Hotel, let the Cove take you back to a simpler time. Hannelore Holland has added her own spin with toasted pecans, Parmesan and seasonings along with the cilantro, celery, scallions and a little mayonnaise. Then let Casablanca transport you with shredded chicken, curry, raisins, cashews, celery, green onions and mango chutney and a dash of wine.

4. Cahall's Chicken Salad at Cahall's Deli, 416 W. 23rd St., Panama City: Cahall's made a comeback just in time for summer. Local residents have long made a tradition out of trips to Cahall's for their cold original chicken salad sandwiches with lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread — with a pickle and chips in a to-go box to eat at a table or take on the road.

5. Terri's Mandarin Chicken Salad at Rescue Me Wine and Craft Beer Pub and Eatery, 461 Harrison Ave., Panama City: Freshly baked pulled chicken combined with Duke's mayonnaise, diced celery, green onions, grapes, and slivered almonds on a bed of Arcadia lettuce with mandarin oranges is a creamy, old-fashioned recipe that will make you feel at home in Downtown Panama City.

6. Three-Salad Special at Trigo San Francisco Style Deli, 119 Harrison Ave., Panama City: With so many freshly made salads rotating behind the counter, narrowing it down to three is still a challenge. My favorites include tabbouli, spinach salad, and Caesar pasta ... or hummus ... or Greek pasta ... And if you're on a chicken salad kick, there's chicken mango curry.

7. Blackbeard's BLT at Temperley's British Eatery: For a heaping serving of blackened yellowfin tuna with bacon, tomato and cheddar over mixed greens with a chipotle mayo dressing, follow this food truck to upcoming locations from Panama City Beach to Panama City at Facebook.com/temperleysbritisheatery/

8. Tuna Nicoise Salad at The Craft Bar, 15600 Ste. 180, Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach: Sushi-grade tuna served medium rare, hericot verts, kalamata olives, egg, baby red potatoes, and lemon caper vinaigrette over a bed of iceberg and Romaine is as beautiful as it is delicious.

9. Berry Bliss Salad with Chicken at Shades Bar and Grill, 10952 E. County 30A, Inlet Beach: When you're not diving into shrimp and avocado salad, go for the new Berry Bliss Salad with local greens, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, goat cheese and honey lime vinaigrette. Add grilled chicken for a refreshing protein packed entree that feels like you're also getting dessert.