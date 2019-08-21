SANTA ROSA BEACH — Children’s Volunteer Health Network has announced the Big Give is set for Sept. 27 at Bud & Alley’s in Seaside. Formerly known as the Hurricane Party, the event is in its 15th year.

"Last year's Big Give was my first signature event as CVHN'S new executive director,” Brian Lowe of CVHN said. “A year later, I have developed an even greater grasp of the needs of children who are underserved, and I'm excited about gathering together for a fun time to raise lots of money to ensure all of our kids have access to quality care."

The CVHN Big Give is a Carribean-themed evening featuring live music, dancing, and a buffet dinner provided by Bud & Alley's. Dress in coastal chic, put on your dancing shoes, and get ready for a memorable evening raising funds for the kids. This annual event raises money that directly impacts CVHN programs serving children in need. Tickets to the event are $100 each. For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to www.cvhnkids.org/the-big-give. A cash bar will be available.

The event will include live and silent auction items which will be available for preview and bidding in the coming weeks.This year’s live auction items, such as a week long trip to Bali and a trip to Anguilla, are two of the items sure to cause a bidding frenzy. The silent auction is also packed full with tickets to local events, staycations, and exclusive items and packages from local businesses. Follow The Big Give event on Facebook for updates.

"Dave and I are excited to be hosting the CVHN Big Give again this year,” Carol Rauschkolb, wife of Bud & Alley’s owner, Dave Rauschkolb, said. “CVHN is an organization that we whole-heartedly believe in and support. We feel strongly about helping local families regain hope through community support, and we love that CVHN has been working hard to do this since 2005 by providing free dental and medical healthcare to uninsured and under-insured children in Walton and Okaloosa County.”

All proceeds from the event go to CVHN, which spends 94 cents of every dollar on its programs. CVHN provides kids in Walton and Okaloosa Counties with access to health care through its three major programs — the Mobile Dental Clinic that visits elementary schools and other local charities, a network of volunteer providers, and the CVHN Dental Clinic in Santa Rosa Beach.