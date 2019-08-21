SANTA ROSA BEACH — Grayton Beer Co. will host its inaugural Oktoberfest from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at their Brewpub on 30A in Grayton Beach. The outdoor festival, benefiting Food for Thought Outreach, is the brewery’s nod to the famous 16-day celebration of food and beer indulgence held annually in Munich, Germany.

Guests 21 years of age and older are invited to enjoy unlimited pours from Grayton Beer Company along with other regional breweries including 3rd Planet Brewing, Avondale Brewing Company, DEEP Brewing Co. of Tallahassee, Fairhope Brewing Company, Good People Brewing Company, Idyll Hounds Brewing Company, Oyster City Brewing Company, Perfect Plain Brewing Co., Proof Brewing Co. and SweetWater Brewing Company.

Along with live music and beer samples, guests can enjoy traditional German-fare including schewinshake (roast ham hock), steckerlfisch (fish on a stick) and würstl (sausage), each served with a side of reiberdatschi (potato pancakes) and saurkraut. Benefiting charity Food for Thought Outreach will have volunteers onsite selling pretzels and accompaniments. The Pub’s regular menu will be available for purchase indoors.

Only 50 VIP tickets will be sold to the event. The exclusive VIP tickets are $100 and include the rare opportunity to speak to the brewers in a more intimate setting than the typical beer festival. Along with the extra hour of admission, VIP ticket holders will receive a commemorative 0.5L German Stein plus one free meal from the German-fare food tent. Gates open to VIP guests at 12 p.m.

General Admission tickets are $55 and include a commemorative 5.75oz sampling glass. Gates open at 1 p.m. for General Admission ticket holders. This event is outdoors. No children or strollers are allowed.

Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite, Grayton Beer Taproom, Grayton Beer Brewpub and online at GraytonBeer.com/Oktoberfest. For more information, call Grayton Beer at 850-231-4786 or email Chelsea@Gratyonbeer.com.