The Green Thumb Garden Club is a very active garden club based in Walton County. Meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month, September through May, at the Bayside Ballroom, Linkside Conference Center in Sandestin Resort in Sandestin unless otherwise noted.

Price for attending the business meeting, program and luncheon is $25. Annual Membership dues are $40.

The first meeting, at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 8, is the presentation of the American Pride Landscape Awards.

Among the winners are Jo Stewart of Sandestin. She won Yard of Merit for her beautifully landscaped yard. Kathy Edge of Santa Rosa Beach was also a winner for her lush native yard of flora on a bayou. The Henderson Resort and Grand Boulevard tied for the commercial property awards.

The speaker will be Larry Williams, the extension horticulture agent with the Okaloosa County Cooperative Extension Service at the University of Florida.

RSVP your attendance to Peggy Sue at 850-218-0855 or psuemullen@cox.net by 8 p.m. Sept. 12.