MIRAMAR BEACH – The annual Racquets for Rescues fundraiser for Dog-Harmony Inc. is set for 12-3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Hidden Dunes Resort Tennis Center, 9815 U.S. Highway 98 in Destin.

The event, sponsored by Pratt Aycock Title, features a fast-feed tennis clinic and round robin, plus silent auction. More sponsorship opportunities are available.

Cost is $40 per person and includes lunch provided by Destin Hooters, local brews by Grayton Beer Company and specialty cocktails by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

To register, or for more information, email rybroxson@yahoo.com or call 850-269-2590. Tickets also can be purchased at dog-harmony.org.

All funds raised from this event will support Dog-Harmony's mission to reduce the shelter dog population through humane education, force-free training, low-cost spay/neuter and microchipping. This nonprofit focuses on keeping dogs out of shelters in the first place by creating programs to combat the top reasons and ways dogs end up being rehomed.