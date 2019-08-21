SANTA ROSA BEACH — Seagrove Garden Club will launch its 56th season Sept. 11 with a program on making something new from something old by local floral designer Tim Ryan of 1920 & Co. The program, followed by lunch, begins at 10 a.m. at Vintij Food & Wine on Grand Boulevard.

Club President Anna Marie White said the group’s lunch events, held from September through May, will expand this year to cover a broad range of environmentally conscious topics. The group will also explore new meeting locations in the Santa Rosa/30A area.

Membership in the Seagrove Garden Club is aimed at people who enjoy flowers, gardening and food. Dues are $20 per year. The group also raises funds to benefit a variety of community groups.

On Oct. 9, a holiday decorating showcase will feature Kirby Holt, floral designer and owner of Blossoms in Chipley.

The group’s annual Christmas program, Gifting and Giving, will be held Dec. 4 in Sandestin and will feature a live and silent auction of art and holiday gifts to raise thousands of dollars for charity.

Seagrove Garden Club members also meet each Monday morning to repurpose flowers donated by florists, stores and local wedding planners. Dozens of flower arrangements are delivered to hospitals and local nursing homes to spread cheer to patients and residents.

For more membership information or to make a lunch reservation, please send an email to seagrovegardenclub@gmail.com.