The Taylor Haugen Foundation will receive a donation from Randy Wise Homes and United Bank. The donation is proceeds from the sale of a home on Mill Creek Drive in Baker.

BAKER — The Taylor Haugen Foundation will receive a special monetary donation on Friday morning.

The foundation will be presented with a check from Randy Wise Homes. The money comes from proceeds of a sold home on Mill Creek Drive in Baker. The Special Forces Association, Chapter VII will also be given a donation from part of the proceeds.

The land on which the house was built was donated to both the Taylor Haugen Foundation and the Special Forces Association, Chapter VII by United Bank. The two organizations then agreed to allow Randy Wise Homes to build a new home on the land.

“We selected these two organizations because the Taylor Haugen Foundation and Special Forces Association, Chapter VII are helping people who have gone through dark days. They are bringing hope and help to children and Special Forces families.” Randy Wise Homes Director of Communications & Marketing, Kelli Jo Kilberg, said in an emailed statement. “We are blessed to be in a position to help those in our community who are in need. We strive to honor Godly principles in all aspects of life and have a strong commitment to support the community.”

The organizations found out a couple of weeks ago that proceeds from the house would be donated to them. The amount being received by each organization will not be made known until the presentation on Friday.

“This is absolutely wonderful,” Taylor Haugen Foundation co-founder Kathy Haugen said. “It is an absolute blessing and we’re honored beyond words that they chose the foundation.”

The Taylor Haugen Foundation was created by Haugen and her husband, Brian, to honor the memory of their son, Taylor who passed away in 2008 after suffering a traumatic abdominal injury during a Niceville High School football game. The foundation provides awareness, education and abdominal injury protection, as well as recognizing and supporting outstanding scholar-athletes with scholarships and awards.

The foundation often receives donations from individuals who knew Taylor. Those donations normally come on a milestone such as his birthday or the anniversary of his death. The donation being received Friday will come a week prior to the 11th anniversary of his death.

“Randy has been a friend and supporter for a long time, so we are thrilled with his generosity,” Kathy said.

While the donation probably won’t top a previous $100,000 anonymous donation, Kathy is just happy to know that her son is still making a difference.

“As his mother, I’m grateful his death has meant something and that it hasn’t been forgotten,” Kathy said. “His legacy is living on.”