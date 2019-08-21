The Walton County Master Gardeners resume their lecture series for the local gardeners on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. at the UF/IFAS Walton Extension Office, 732 N 9th Street in DeFuniak Springs. Julie McConnell, the Horticulture Agent from Bay County, will discuss mosquito borne disease, an important topic year-round for those of us who spend time outdoors. Learn effective and safe tactics to deal with these pests.

Cost to attend this workshop is $5 cash or check payable at the door. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call 850-892-8172 or email haneyc@ufl.edu to save your place. Light refreshments will be served.

Master Gardeners will be on hand to take other gardening questions and help with soil samples.