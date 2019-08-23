The Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) will offer 52 daytime classes this fall to help adults of all ages keep fit physically, socially, and intellectually. Members may choose from a wide range of subjects — art, computers, dance, gardening, history, literature, yoga, golf, dog handling, drones, genealogy, photography and much more.

For $60 (cash or check) students can take as many as four classes. Most classes meet once a week for four to eight weeks. There are no pressures and no tests. The emphasis is on having fun while learning.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 6. To register, visit the shared campus of UWF and NWFSC at 1170 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fort Walton Beach. The registration process will start in the Building 2 Student Activities room and then continue to Building 1, Room 126.

CLL members will be registered in the order of their arrival between 9 a.m. and noon. Late registration is available Sept. 10-11 from 9 a.m. to noon in the lobby of Building 1, and after that in the CLL office, Room 461. Fall classes run Sept. 16 through Nov. 8.

The Center for Lifelong Learning Inc. is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization which has been offering stimulating adult classes for 26 years in the Fort Walton Beach area. CLL is a Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) affiliated with Road Scholar.

See the new CLL website and catalog at www.cll-fwb.org or pick up a copy at area libraries and community centers. For more information, call 850-863-6548 or email cll@uwf.edu.