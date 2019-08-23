DESTIN — Impact Life Church will have a two-day conference featuring guest speaker Brian Guerin.

The Fresh Fire Conference sessions are 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and 10 a.m. Oct. 5 at 1021 U.S. Highway 98, Destin.

"Guerin travels extensively throughout the world releasing the Glory of God accompanied by a sharp prophetic edge. His ministry is marked by the tangible presence of God that rests in the meetings followed by signs, wonders and miracles," a church spokesperson said.

Space is limited. Childcare for nursery through fifth-grade children is available. Parents must register children with the free ticket option for their specific age. Check-in is 15 minutes before the session start times.

Tickets are $40 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/2ZcZ8e8 or visit the church website to register.

For more about the church's kid's ministry, go to www.impactlifechurch.us/ourchildren.