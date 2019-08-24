One is in the Gulf of Mexico, another over South Florida and the third may become this season's strongest hurricane so far.

The tropics have heated up with forecasters watching three systems, including a newly formed tropical depression, for signs of development.

Closest to home is a low pressure area that has formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Texas-Louisiana.

According to the National Hurricane Center, which issued a special tropical weather statement at 10:20 CDT on Saturday, the low is located off the upper Texas and southwestern Louisiana coastlines. Shower and thundershower activity associated with the system is showing signs of organization.

Does that mean it will be become a tropical cyclone? Probably not, the Hurricane Center said. It will likely move inland before that can happen. It's prospects for development are only 10 percent.

Regardless, it's expected to bring a lot of rain to that area.

Second is a low pressure area over the southern Florida peninsula. The Hurricane Center says it's producing disorganized showers and thundershowers and they do not expect it to develop while it's over land.

Once it moves offshore, however, weather forecasters expect it to intensify and a tropical or subtropical depression could form early next week.

Heavy rains are expected over the Bahamas and South Florida.

The Air Force Reserve is sending a hurricane hunter into the system on Sunday if necessary.

Its chances of development are rated at 90 percent.

Meanwhile, the fifth tropical depression of the season has formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Lesser Antilles.

The cyclone, which has winds of 35 mph, is moving west at 12 mph. Its central barometric pressure is 1010 millibars.

Tropical Depression No. 5 is expected to track a bit farther north than due west over the coming days, and forecasters expect it will become an 85 mph hurricane about five days from now. If that happens it will be named Dorian.