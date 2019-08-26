Randy Wise Homes and United Bank donated over $100,000 to two organizations Friday, to honor the memory of one Niceville boy and the Special Forces Association.

The two businesses split the proceeds from the sale of a Mill Creek Farms home to benefit the Taylor Haugen Foundation and the Special Forces Association, Chapter VII. Two checks were presented Friday in the amount of $50,534 each to the two organizations, according to a press release from Randy Wise Homes.

“We call this our Community Spirit House, as this project is another example of how our community comes together to assist local organizations to accomplish their missions and to do good," the press release said.

The Taylor Haugen Foundation was created to honor the memory of the 15-year-old Niceville High School student who passed away after an injury sustained during a football game in 2008, according to the release. The mission of the foundation is to provide support and recognition to faith-based, athletic students and community organizations through awards, scholarships and funding.

The Special Forces Association, Chapter VII, the second organization to receive a check, exists to support the soldiers and families of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) “Green Berets.”