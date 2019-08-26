Konner disappeared just as a car was driving down Henderon Lane near Galiver Cutoff near their home about 9 p.m. Aug. 22 in Baker, Florida.

BAKER — A Facebook post involving a lost dog is going viral from the small community of Baker.

Konner, a 1-year-old Yorkie has been missing since last Thursday, according to his owner Debbie Moore.

Konner disappeared just as a car was driving down Henderon Lane near Galiver Cutoff near their home about 9 p.m.

“The car slowed down. I did hear a door open. He went over to investigate. When I looked back he wasn’t there.”

Moore thinks Konner went to check out the car and someone got out of the passenger side of the car and took him. She said she filed a police report and has been canvassing the area with flyers and holding signs in front of stores to try and find her dog.

The search on social media has had an even larger reach.

As of Monday, nearly five days after Konner’s disappearance, the original Facebook post has over 26,000 shares and over 4,000 comments.

“To who has Konner. One thing is I won’t give up. Please give him ice in his water. Love him. Always let him sleep with you. Tell him he’s a big boy even tho he is small ..." the post reads.

Moore and her family have other dogs but she said Konner is special.

Two years ago Moore witnessed the tragic death of a boy who was run over by his father at a farm in Baker.

She said the accident left her with post-traumatic stress disorder. Her therapist suggested she try getting a dog to help ease her panic attacks.

That’s when she found Konner.

“It was just like an instant click thing with me and him,” said Moore. “Our personalities matched.”

Moore and the new family Yorkie were inseparable and she said the panic attacks began to subside.

But now Moore is heartbroken over Konner’s absence.

“It’s a punch in the gut every time you go home without him.”

A Facebook page has been created, ‘Bring Konner Home,” with a link to donate to a reward fund. The reward fund goal is $1,500 but Moore said they will match whatever the donations reach.

“He’s definitely one of the most amazing dogs we‘ve had in our life. And I just wish whoever it was would just bring him home."

Anyone with information about Konner is asked to call Ben and Debbie Moore and 850-603-3384 or 850-200-5986.