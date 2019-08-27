Four days after the Aug. 17 death of Air Force Capt. Tranay Tanner in the hours after a physical fitness assessment, Eglin Air Force Base's Fitness Assessment Cell suspended the outdoor 9 a.m. walk/run. The suspension will remain in place until Oct. 1. In the meantime, an investigation into Tanner's death is continuing.

EGLIN AFB — The Aug. 17 death of an Eglin airman in the hours following a physical training test has prompted a change in the base's physical fitness assessment schedule, indicating that heat or other weather conditions may have been a factor in the passing of Capt. Tranay Tanner.

Tanner, 29, arrived at Eglin in May for an assignment with Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 2. She died on the early morning of Aug. 17, less than 24 hours after suffering what an Eglin AFB news release called "health complications" during a physical fitness test.

Tanner was taken to the base hospital at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, and was subsequently transferred to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, where she died at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17.

Four days after Tanner's death, the Eglin Fitness Assessment Cell suspended the outdoor cardiopulmonary (walk/run) portion of the 9 a.m. fitness assessment until Oct. 1. The walk/run portion of the fitness assessment remains in place for the 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. assessments.

The change to the 9 a.m. assessment was made "to mitigate weather-related factors," according to Ilka Cole, chief of media operations for Eglin's 96th Test Wing. As an example of those weather-related factors, data from The Weather Channel show the heat index rising from 84 degrees at 5 a.m. Wednesday to 91 degrees at 9 a.m., and rising from 80 degrees to 85 degrees between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Thursday.

"The safety of our Airmen is always our priority," Cole wrote in a email response to questions from the Daily News. The Oct. 1 deadline is in place because that is deemed to be "when weather conditions allow for testing later in the morning," Cole wrote.

Testing on the indoor components of the physical fitness assessment — which includes push-ups and sit-ups — will remain the same for all three fitness assessment sessions, Cole said.

Tanner's death remain under investigation. The 96th Test Wing Safety Office is conducting an interim investigation which will be taken over by the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, headquartered at New Mexico's Kirtland Air Force Base. AFOTEC will assemble a formal safety investigation board for its probe.

On the same day that physical fitness assessments were put in place at Eglin, airmen from AFOTEC Detachment 2, along with members of Tanner's family, gathered at the base chapel for a celebration of Tanner's life. Across the installation, flags were flown at half-staff to honor Tanner.

“Tranay not only loved her family, but she loved the United States Air Force,” said Gregory Tanner, her father, as reported in a story from Team Eglin Public Affairs. “She was such a proud member and served with honor each and every day.”

“She could brighten every room she walked into. Her smile was that infectious,” said Capt. Mary Snyder, a friend who worked with Tanner at Buckley AFB, Colorado, according to the Team Eglin Public Affairs story.

“Tranay’s legacy is imprinted on everyone in this room,” said Lt. Col. Timothy Stevens, the Detachment 2 commander, according to the public affairs story. “Even though she wasn’t with us long, it felt like she had been part of our family for years.”

During the chapel celebration, Tanner was posthumously awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal, which was presented to her parents. The medal, presented by AFOTEC commander Maj. Gen. Michael Brewer, is awarded for "meritorious achievement and service," according to the Air Force.

Tanner is not the only airman to die this year from medical emergencies following physical fitness assessments. At South Carolina's Shaw Air Force Base, Senior Airman Amalia Joseph, 32, died May 26 from what a base news release described as "health complications." On June 1, Senior Airman Aaron Hall, also a Shaw AFB airman, died from what a base news release also described as "health complications."