Walton County officials expect a new Waffle House to be open in Mossy Head within the next couple months. The 24-hour breakfast joint will be located near the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and State Road 285 at the Northwest Florida Commerce Park.

MOSSY HEAD — Yellow letters will soon shimmer at the Northwest Florida Commerce Park.

Located near the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and State Road 285 is the foundation of a Waffle House that's expected to open within the next couple of months.

According to Bill Imfeld, Walton's Economic Development Alliance director, the 24-hour breakfast joint is the perfect addition to the expanding pit-stop off of Interstate 10.

When asked what sparked the decision to bring the diner to Mossy Head, Imfeld replied: "location, location, location."

With a truck stop, gas station and hotel within walking distance, the Waffle House will be an opportunity for people in the area to have a "family-oriented meal."

"It's really complimenting all the other businesses in the industrial park," he said, adding that construction started about a month ago. "(People) have needed a place (there) to have a sit-down meal."

For Mac Carpenter, Walton's planning director, the restaurant is another step toward creating a county independent of tourism — a mission that he said stemmed from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill of 2010.

"There's tremendous improvements and employment opportunities in Mossy Head," Carpenter said.

He added that there was one 90-acre lot left to develop at the park. He wouldn't release what businesses were being considered, but said the county was looking to fill the space with a "major distribution center."

With more developments creeping north, Carpenter and Imfelt hope that economic opportunities will continue to spread throughout Walton.

"It's a matter of getting (businesses) into a point where they can best utilize a parcel to handle their needs," Imfeld said.