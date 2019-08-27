Tuscaloosa County plans to use revenues from a statewide gas increase set to take effect in September for five repaving projects.

The Tuscaloosa County Commission approved the plan for the new gas tax revenues on Monday, which also saw approval of a funding plan to replace the Traweek Road bridge.

County Engineer Scott Anders estimated the cost of the resurfacing projects at $1.43 million.

“We think it is good plan. It is doable for the year,” Anders said.

The projects include resurfacing Wallace Ferry Road with a tar and gravel mixture; resurfacing and restriping the county portion of Jack Warner Parkway, Hargrove Road East from the city limits to Daffron Road and Uniroyal Goodrich Boulevard; resurfacing and rehabilitating Covered Bridge Road; and resurfacing and restriping the approaches to Hurricane Creek bridge.

The 6-cent increase passed by state lawmakers this spring takes effect Sept. 1. The plan is a requirement of the Rebuild Alabama Act passed by lawmakers, Anders said. The revenue from the tax must be spent on maintenance or construction of roads and bridges and cannot be spent on unrelated labor, equipment or structures.

“It actually has to go on the road,” Anders said.

Chief Financial Officer Bill Lamb estimated the county could begin to see revenues from the tax increase as early as November.

Anders brought the plan to the county in advance of the tax increase o be able to begin ordering construction materials. The cost of the materials would be paid out of the general fund, which would be reimbursed once the tax revenues were received.

Anders predicted the resurfacing projects could all be completed by the end of August 2020.

The commission also approved a funding agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the replacement of the Traweek Road bridge in District 1 northwest of Lake Tuscaloosa, which will be funded through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program. The grant program requires a financial match from the county. The construction cost for the project is $1.2 million, with the county funding $229,592 of the total.

The bridge replacement will require a detour around site while the span is replaced, Anders said. Work could begin in November, he said.