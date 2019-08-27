The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking Franklin Naun Caballero Velasquez in connection with a deadly hit and run that happened in Walton County in May.

FREEPORT — The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run fatality that occurred on May 5, 2019 at U.S. Highway 331 and Sparkleberry Lane in Walton County.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a small dark red Honda sedan, said to be driven by Franklin Naun Caballero Velasquez, 25, of Freeport was traveling north on U.S. Highway 331.

Jacob Dixon, 25, of Freeport, was standing inside the travel lane on 331 when the Honda entered the median, re-entered the road, and hit Dixon.

Velasquez was seen leaving the scene. FHP later found the Honda but there was no sign of Velasquez.

Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Velasquez is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

Anyone with information regarding Velasquez is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (850)245-1407 or by dialing *FHP (*347) on their cellular phone.

Individuals having information may also contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS(8477).