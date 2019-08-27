MIRAMAR BEACH — Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast has recognized Sundara Carosone, a registered nurse in the hospital’s critical decision unit, with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of Sacred Heart’s efforts to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate care nurses provide patients and families every day.

Carosone was nominated for The DAISY Award by a patient hospitalized due to a heart condition.

“Sundara was extremely caring and informative," the patient wrote. "She went the extra mile in communication with my heart doctor and informed me of exactly what was discussed. When a new medication was prescribed, she assisted me with finding financial assistance to help me pay for the prescription. Sunny showed tremendous nursing ability and going way beyond her job requirements. I so appreciate the care she provided me.”

You can read the complete nomination letter by visiting the Daisy Foundation at https://daisyfoundation.org/daisy-award/honorees/sundara-carosone.

“The DAISY Award program is a wonderful way to recognize our nurses for their compassionate and extraordinary nursing care in a meaningful way,” said B.J. Fontaine, the hospital’s chief nursing officer. “Hearing a patient’s perspective of their experience is a powerful testimony of how nurses can profoundly impact the patient’s recovery and care experience.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The DAISY Award recipient is chosen from submitted nominations by a committee at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), an auto-immune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.