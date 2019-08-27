The Young Professionals of Walton County (YPWC) will partner with the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce to host North Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Westonwood Ranch, 4390 Hwy. 20 W., in Freeport.

Sponsored by A Superior Air Conditioning, YPWC invites the community to Westonwood Ranch to explore their new facilities and network with other young professionals and chamber members. YPWC will serve refreshments and accept new member applications throughout the evening.

Throughout the summer and early fall, the Young Professionals of Walton County are hosting a membership drive. Three randomly selected individuals who have completed their YPWC membership paperwork by Oct. 10 will win one of the prize packages.

Each package consists of donations from area businesses and community members, including Brotula's Seafood House & Steamer, Cory Fosdyck, Cuvee Kitchen + Wine Bar, Destin Charity Cornhole Tournament, Epic Photo Co., Grayton Beer Brewpub, Grayton Beer Company, Harvest Wine & Food Festival, Marlin Grill, Restaurant Paradis, Slick Lips Seafood House & Oyster Bar, Spa98, The Market Shops fifth annual Bloody Mary Festival and The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Beer Festival.

The winners will be drawn at the YPWC After Hours Social event on Oct. 10. YPWC offers a number of membership levels ranging from corporate to individual. For more information on membership tiers and how you can join to be entered to win, please visit http://bit.ly/YPWCmembership.

Th North Business After Hours event is free for YPWC members and chamber members, and $10 for prospective members. To accommodate all guests, YPWC asks those interested in attending to RSVP online at ypwaltoncounty.com/Events.