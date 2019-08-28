SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Police are identifying a man they believe shot and killed two people and injured a third at a northwest Georgia home.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says James Mauldin, 38, is wanted for murder in the Tuesday shooting, as well as for stealing a car afterward.

A third person was injured in the shooting at a home southwest of Summerville.

None of the victims has been identified. The wounded person was taken to a hospital.

Authorities are looking for a 2003 silver Honda Civic that Miles says was stolen.

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader hasn't said what may have sparked the shooting.

The deaths sparked a manhunt and precautions at area schools, including efforts to contact parents before students returned home in the rural area of Chattooga County.