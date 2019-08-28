Along with the construction taking place, a new traffic light at the U.S. 98-Indian Bayou Trail/Restaurant Row intersection will be activated starting Sunday, Sept. 8, the FDOT said.

DESTIN — The busy tourist season has nearly come to an end in Okaloosa County meaning U.S. 98 construction will begin to pick up.

Starting next weekend, commuters will see a few restrictions in travel near Henderson Beach State Park and Matthew Boulevard.

Eastbound lanes will be closed off and shifted south while construction takes place in the median portion starting Sunday, Sept. 8, according to a press release from Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson Tanya Branton.

"This traffic shift will provide the needed space to construct the new median, turn lanes and inside east and westbound travel lanes," the press release said.

A barrier wall will be placed in the median restricting drivers to only two median crossing points during construction: Henderson Beach Road and the Home Depot access intersections. Right turns will be all that is allowed at other locations, the FDOT said.

The Triumph Drive traffic signal near Fat Daddy's Arcade will be placed in flash mode, and drivers will have to access Triumph Drive via the Indian Bayou Trail and Commons Drive detour, the press release said.

Along with the construction taking place, a new traffic light at the U.S. 98-Indian Bayou Trail/Restaurant Row intersection will be activated starting Sunday, Sept. 8, the FDOT said.

The new traffic configuration will remain through early 2020, the FDOT said.

This construction is part of the $42 million U.S. 98 widening project in Okaloosa and Walton counties estimated to be completed in late 2020. The three Okaloosa County phases include Airport Road to Henderson Beach State Park; Henderson Beach State Park to Matthew Boulevard; and Ken Wen Circle to the Okaloosa-Walton county line.