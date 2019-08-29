The University of Alabama soccer team will travel to Texas on Thursday for a pair of games.

The team will play undefeated Rice University on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Houston. Then the team will travel to Beaumont, Texas to take on Lamar University at 1 p.m.

The Tide will look to build on their 3-0 victory over Utah last Sunday. Junior forward Casey Wertz led the way in that game with a goal and an assist. Junior defender Brynn Martin and freshman midfielder Macy Clem also added goals.

The Texas trip begins a slate of five road games for the Tide. The team doesn’t play at home again until Sep. 15 when it hosts North Texas.