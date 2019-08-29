Even as Hurricane Dorian was hundreds of miles away from Florida's eastern coast on Thursday, emergency management officials along the northwest Florida Panhandle -- even farther from the approaching storm -- were closely monitoring the storm's progress and urging residents to review their disaster plans and supplies.

FORT WALTON BEACH —As Hurricane Dorian churns toward the eastern coast of Florida, where it is expected to make landfall on Monday anywhere between Miami and Jacksonville as a Category 4 storm, emergency management officials in Northwest Florida were urging residents to review their disaster plans and check their disaster kits, on the chance the storm could move into the area sometime next week.

In Bay County, which bore the brunt of October's Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm from which much of the area is continuing to recover, emergency management officials are using social media to keep residents apprised of local emergency management activities, and to remind them to review their hurricane response plans. On its Facebook page, Bay County Emergency Services was reminding residents to sign up for the county's emergency notification system online at alertbay.org.

In Okaloosa County, it's also a waiting game, as emergency management personnel and other county officials watch the forecast tracks for Hurricane Dorian, at least one of which carries the storm along the eastern edge of the Panhandle. As of late Thursday morning, the National Weather Service "cone" for the potential track of Dorian beyond Tuesday morning extends as far west as Carrabelle.

"We're monitoring the National Weather Service and the Florida Department of Emergency Management," said Christopher Saul, Okaloosa County's public information officer. "We're watching what they're doing, listening to what they're saying, and listening to what the governor is saying."

Also at this point, Saul said, "We're encouraging people to be prepared." That means, among other things, checking to be sure that radios and other media devices in homes have batteries or other reliable power sources, and that there is plenty of bottled water on hand for household usage, well in advance of any potential storm danger, Saul said.

Saul also urged county residents to familiarize themselves with the county's website, myokaloosa.com, particularly with the emergency management section of the website, http://myokaloosa.com/ps/emergency-management, which includes a guide for hurricane planning along with information on evacuation routes, evacuation zones and shelter locations. The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners page on Facebook is also a primary social media connection between the county and its residents during weather emergencies, Saul said.

In Santa Rosa County on Thursday, county officials were gathered for a statewide emergency management conference call regarding the status of Hurricane Dorian. Those calls, featuring representatives of a number of state agencies, are held twice daily to keep all of Florida's county governments updated on the hurricane, according to Sarah Whitfield, the county's assistant public information officer.

"As of right now, it doesn't look like we're going to see any effects from it," Whitfield said. Nonetheless, she added, "we are staring to get into the peak of hurricane season," a good time for people to review their disaster plan and ensure their disaster supply kits are sufficient to cover needs for the first 72 hours of any storm.

The Santa Rosa County Emergency Management page on Facebook contains suggestions for assembling a disaster kit, noting that kits should include, among other things, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA weather radio with tone alert, along with extra batteries, a first aid kit, a manual can opener, nonperishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, and enough bottled water to provide one gallon of water per person for at least three days, for both drinking and sanitation.

In Walton County, as elsewhere, emergency management officials are using social media to urge people to be certain their hurricane plans and hurricane kits are in order. On its Facebook page, Walton County Emergency Management is also urging people to rely solely on the National Weather Service for information on Hurricane Dorian.

"We encourage you to not get caught up in models and speculation from non-National Weather Service Offices," reads a post from late Wednesday. "These are only snapshots which have, can, and will continue to change at almost every (forecast) run. Only trained meteorologists can interpret these and translate them to actual impacts."

The post also notes that while "there are currently no immediate threats to Walton County, as we move toward the weekend this could change. ... IF (caps Walton County Emergency Management) Dorian makes it this far the time frame would generally be early next week."

In a related development, as the peak of hurricane season arrives along the Gulf Coast, local Air Force installations are working under a new set of policies and recommendations to improve responses to severe weather. The recommendations cover everything from weather forecasting to command and control, the process of assigning human and material resources to address severe weather.

Earlier this year, the Air Force sent out more than 100 recommendations for improving responses to hurricanes, tornadoes and other severe weather, according to Rob Leese, press desk officer with the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs Office. The recommendations were developed by Air Combat Command, the Air Force's primary provider of air combat forces, as a direct result of last year's Hurricane Michael.