PANAMA CITY — As Hurricane Dorian churns toward the eastern coast of Florida, where it is expected to make landfall Monday anywhere between Miami and Jacksonville as a Category 4 storm, emergency management officials in Northwest Florida were urging residents to review their plans and check their disaster kits on the chance the storm could move into the area sometime next week.

As of late Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was projecting that Dorian would be just off the eastern Florida coast by Monday afternoon as a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher, with winds of at least 111 mph. The "cone" delineating the potential track of the storm covers the entire east coast of Florida and extends into the southeastern Georgia. The cone also indicates a possibility that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico or northern Florida sometime next week, potentially in the Tallahassee area.

Perhaps nowhere in the area was the potential threat being felt more keenly than in Bay County, which bore the brunt of last October's Hurricane Michael. The county, where blue tarps continue to cover many buildings, is still recovering from the Category 5 storm.

"We are less resilient right now. That's just a fact," Mark Bowen, chief of Bay County Emergency Services, said in a news briefing Thursday afternoon.

"Everybody in our county is very vulnerable because of Hurricane Michael," Bowen added. "Our community is in a different place than we were as Hurricane Michael was approaching."

But at the same time, Bowen said Hurricane Michael has helped prepare residents to better deal with storms.

"From a mental standpoint, this community is strong because of what we went through," he said.

While it is too early to know precisely where Hurricane Dorian will head over the weekend and into next week, Bowen reminded Bay County residents to review their disaster plan, ensure their disaster kit is fully stocked and to be prepared to make evacuation decisions — should that become necessary — earlier rather than later.

"It's a watch and wait game right now," Bowen said before adding that the county and its municipalities and military installations already are gearing up.

"We've got it together," Bowen said. "Everybody is in touch with everybody."

Still, Bowen sounded a note of caution, noting the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

"It's going to be a great weekend here — probably," Bowen said. But he added that if the need arises in the coming days, the county is prepared to execute a full range of disaster response initiatives, from opening shelters to distributing food.

In the meantime, Bay County officials are using social media to keep residents apprised of local emergency management activities. On its Facebook page, Bay County Emergency Services was reminding residents to sign up for the county's emergency notification system online at alertbay.org, a reminder also delivered by Bowen.

It's also a waiting game in Okaloosa County, as emergency management personnel and other county officials watch the forecast tracks for Hurricane Dorian.

"We're monitoring the National Weather Service and the Florida Department of Emergency Management," said Christopher Saul, the county's public information officer. "We're watching what they're doing, listening to what they're saying and listening to what the governor is saying."

In the meantime, Saul urged residents and visitors to familiarize themselves with the emergency management section of the county's website, http://myokaloosa.com/ps/emergency-management, which includes a guide for hurricane planning along with information on evacuation routes, evacuation zones and shelter locations.

In Santa Rosa County on Thursday, officials were gathering for each of two daily statewide emergency management conference calls on Hurricane Dorian.

"As of right now, it doesn't look like we're going to see any effects from it," said Sarah Whitfield, the county's assistant public information officer.

The Santa Rosa County Emergency Management page on Facebook contains suggestions for assembling a disaster kit, noting it should include, among other things, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA weather radio with tone alert, along with extra batteries, a first aid kit, a manual can opener, nonperishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, and enough bottled water to provide one gallon of water per person for at least three days, for both drinking and sanitation.

In Walton County, emergency management officials urged people to rely solely on the National Weather Service for information.

"We encourage you to not get caught up in models and speculation from non-National Weather Service Offices," reads one Facebook post from Walton County Emergency Management. "These are only snapshots which have, can, and will continue to change at almost every (forecast) run. Only trained meteorologists can interpret these and translate them to actual impacts."

The post also notes that while "there are currently no immediate threats to Walton County, as we move toward the weekend this could change. ... If Dorian makes it this far the time frame would generally be early next week."

In the meantime, officials are starting to get calls about the approaching storm. Those calls, Walton County Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg said, are coming from people wondering whether they should cancel vacation plans as well as residents and visitors wondering about evacuation plans.

Goldberg urged residents and visitors to find out if they are in an evacuation zone — a map is available online at https://www.co.walton.fl.us/1063/Emergency-Management — and, if so, decide where they will go if an evacuation is ordered.