SANTA ROSA BEACH — Good News United Methodist Church will have a change of service times and various other events and activities.

The new service times are 8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m. starting Sept. 8. Scripture readers and Communion servers are needed for the 11 a.m. Sunday new worship time. Contact Ginny Richerson, vricherson@murraystate.edu or 270-293-4455, to volunteer.

Activities also includes:

•New or gently used backpacks are being collected for Good News Nicaraguan partners. Place them in the bin in the foyer labeled local and foreign outreach. Contact Kristi Beer, kristi@goodnewsumc.net, for details.

•Communities of Transformation is the weekly Tuesday night program for families. In June, six women graduated from the "Awaken" leadership development class and are now in small groups with volunteers, working together to build friendships and work on their goals.

On Sept. 10, a new Awaken class and volunteer training class will start and continue through the fall. For more information, contact Tommy Fairweather, 850-217-1535; or Emily Proctor, 850-783-0237 or emilyproctor.cot@gmail.com.

The church is at 4747 U.S. Highway 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach. For more about Good News, visit www.goodnewsumc.com.