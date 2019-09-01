ALICEVILLE - Tanner Bailey scored on a 10-yard run in overtime and Crendy Hurst Jr. kicked the game-winning extra point as the Gordo Greenwave edged the Aliceville Yellow Jackets 21-20 on Friday night in high school football action.

Aliceville led 14-7 in the fourth quarter, before Nathan Shepherd scored on a 6-yard run and Hurt Jr.'s extra-point attempt sent the game into overtime.

The Yellow Jackets started overtime with a 4-yard touchdown run by Zavien Wilkins, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed as the Yellow Jackets led 20-14.

Wilkins led all rushers with 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Gordo's first touchdown occurred in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Rayshawn Williams.

Aliceville answered on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Tyjarian Williams to Matthew Clark and later added a 5-yard scoring run by Wilkins for its 14-7 advantage.

Deandrius Martin led the Greenwave defense with 11 tackles, while Josh Darling had nine.

Gordo (2-0) travels to Winfield next Friday, while Aliceville (0-1) travels to Tarrant.

Holt 31,

Autaugaville 0

HOLT - Tahje Driver passed for two touchdowns, rushed for one touchdown and caught a touchdown as the Holt Ironmen shut out Autaugaville.

Driver threw both of his scoring passes to Jamaures Hood as the duo connected on plays of 30 and 25 yards. Driver also scored on a 4-yard run, before catching a 22-yard touchdown pass from Ziar Hutton.

Jared Jennings added a 12-yard scoring run for the Ironmen.

Holt (1-1) travels to Oakman next Friday night.

Demopolis 13,

Northridge 0

Mac Logan scooped up a fumble and returned it 61 yards for a score and Shatarius Williams caught an 8-yard pass from Peyton Stevenson to lead the Tigers to the shutout for Demopolis.

Craig Nichols rushed for 96 yards on 29 attempts and Stevenson had 66 yards on nine carries to lead Demopolis.

The Tigers totaled 228 yards of offense while Northridge was held to 127.

Demopolis (1-0) plays at Bibb County next Friday while Northridge (0-2) is at McAdory.

Sipsey Valley 20,

Hale County 15

BUHL - Cooper Bailey threw two touchdown passes and Jamariun Bush returned an interception 48 yards for another score to lead the Sipsey Valley Bears over the Hale County Wildcats.

Bailey threw his first scoring pass to Joseph Long for 11 yards, before tossing a 15-yard touchdown to Dalton Bailey.

Peyton Ryans led Hale County with 98 yards rushing and two touchdown. He scored on runs of 2 and 11 yards.

Sipsey Valley (2-0) travels to West Blocton next Friday, while Hale County (0-1) travels to Lamar County.

Fayette County 21,

Winfield 7

WINFIELD - Jason Robinson rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Fayette County Tigers over the Winfield Pirates.

Robinson scored both of his touchdowns in the second quarter on runs of 1 and 3 yards.

The Tigers added another score in the third quarter when Carter Sanford reeled off a 10-yard run.

Joseph Estes scored Winfield's lone touchdown in the first quarter on a 5-yard run.

Parker Nichols led the Fayette County defense with 16 tackles and one sack.

Fayette County (1-1) travels to Northside next Friday night, while Winfield (1-1) hosts Gordo.

Bibb County 19,

Pelham 17

PELHAM - Deshun Murrell rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns as the Bibb County Choctaws edged Pelham.

Murrell scored on a 25-yard run in the second quarter and a 20-yard run in the third quarter.

Mikal Morton scored Bibb County's other touchdown on a 45-yard pass from Cole McCarty.

Bibb County (2-0) hosts Demopolis next Friday.

Berry 43,

Cold Springs 15

BERRY - John Locke caught two touchdown passes and rushed for a third touchdown as the Berry Wildcats crushed Cold Springs.

Locke caught scoring passes of 39 and 6 yards from Tyler Smith, before scoring on a 3-yard run.

Tyler Lollar returned an interception 99 yards for another Berry touchdown.

Tyler Smith added a 6-yard touchdown run, while Trent Smith scored on a 50-yard run.

Berry (1-1) hosts Hubbertville next Friday.

Hubbertville 14,

Waterloo 7

WATERLOO - Gage Alexander rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns as the Hubbertville Lions edged Waterloo.

Alexander scored his first touchdown in the third quarter on a 2-yard run, before following it up with a 12-yard run with 8:42 remaining in the game.

Gage Key followed Alexander in rushing with 94 yards on 22 carries.

Hubbertville (1-0) travels to Berry next Friday night.

Bryant 20,

Minor 7

ADAMSVILLE - TyJavian Edwards threw two touchdown passes and Jackson Leach kicked two field goals to lead the Bryant Stampede over Minor.

Edwards threw a 40-yard scoring pass to Ray Lucky and a 30-yard touchdown play to A.J. Shipman.

Bryant (2-0) travels to Brookwood next Friday.

Sulligent 23,

Lamar County 20

VERNON - Neil Strickland caught a 4-yard pass from Dees Price with 9 seconds remaining to rally the Sulligent Blue Devils over the Lamar County Bulldogs.

Lamar County had taken a 20-17 lead after two second-half touchdown receptions to Jamicheal Cribbs from Braxton Hathcock.

In the first half, Tyrek Stephens reeled off a 91-yard touchdown run for the Blue Devils and Strickland scored on a 17-yard run.

Dakota Conway had an 8-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs.

Sulligent (2-0) hosts Sumiton Christian next Friday, while Lamar County (0-2) hosts Hale County.

Chambers Academy 35,

Tuscaloosa Academy 28

LAFAYETTE - Mayes White threw one touchdown and rushed for another in Tuscaloosa Academy's loss to Chambers Academy.

White threw a 50-yard scoring pass to Carson Woods. White also scored on a 5-yard run.

Tuscaloosa Academy (1-1) travels to Escambia Academy next Friday.

Southern Academy 28,

Patrician Academy 7

GREENSBORO - Brandon Henry and Adam Barton each scored one touchdown as the Southern Academy Cougars beat Patrician Academy.

Henry led the Cougars in rushing with 86 yards on 14 carries, which included a 1-yard touchdown run. Barton followed with 85 yards on eight carries and he scored his touchdown on a 75-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Logan Kynnard had a 10-yard scoring run for Southern Academy in the first quarter and Cal Webb threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Brian Osburn in the second quarter.

Southern Academy (2-0) travels to South Choctaw Academy next Friday night.

Tuscaloosa Christian 43,

Victory Christian 24

COTTONDALE – In its home opener Friday night, Tuscaloosa Christian (1-2) defeated Victory Christian, 43-24.

Landon Pate led the scoring with two touchdown receptions and two rushing touchdowns. He ended the game with 13 carries for 136 yards. Josh Wideman rushed for two touchdowns and had 14 carries for 186 yards.

Timothy Boyle led the defense with two sacks and one forced fumble, and Nathan Johns had four tackles and on fumble recovery.

The Warriors remain at home to host East Memorial Friday.