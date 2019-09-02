WALTON COUNTY — A 36-year-old Freeport man died Sunday night while crossing State Road 20.

Matthew Patten was in the westbound lane trying to cross the highway about 9 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 883, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol. Brian Herbert, 44, of Niceville, was driving west on State 20, west of County 883.

Herbert’s Ford F150 collided with Patten, the press release said. Patten suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services.