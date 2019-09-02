Airbnb is offering free housing to Hurricane Dorian evacuees and relief workers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama through the "Open Homes Program."

If you’re a Hurricane Dorian evacuee or relief worker, you may be eligible for free Airbnb housing, the Miami Herald reported.

Our Disaster Response Program is now active to help those impacted by#HurricaneDorian in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Alabama. Find temp accommodations here:https://t.co/60T68DkrwA

— Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp)September 1, 2019Airbnb launched the “Open Homes Program” to provide free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers.The program lasts through September 16.Over 800 Airbnb hosts have opened their doors in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama, according to the Miami Herald.For more information on available housing, visit here.“We encourage hosts to open up their homes, and those who need housing to take advantage of the program,” said Kellie Bentz, Airbnb’s head of global disaster response and relief.Florida evacuation zones: Check which zone you may be inThis story has been written and syndicated across GateHouse Media Group's 22 Florida markets.