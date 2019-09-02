A 36-year-old domestic violence suspect was killed Sunday in a crash after leading police on a chase, authorities said.

The crash claimed the life of Michael Brown, of Houma, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident began around 6:13 p.m. as a domestic violence investigation at an apartment on Charlotte Street in Gray, authorities said. A woman told the responding deputy that her boyfriend, later identified as Brown, struck her and left while threatening to return with a gun.

As deputies patrolled the area in search of Brown’s car, they spotted the suspect’s 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driving toward Hollywood Road on Martin Luther King Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After a deputy activated his emergency blue lights and tried to pull the suspect over, Brown refused to stop and continued on Tunnel Boulevard and disregarding multiple traffic lights in the process, authorities said.

State Police and Houma Police were notified and assisted in the pursuit as well, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After passing through the Houma Intracoastal Tunnel at 1400 East Tunnel Blvd., Brown’s car flipped over when it struck a curb and utility pole, police said. The suspect, who suffered fatal injuries, was removed from the car and was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation, police said.