FREEPORT — Walton County sheriff's deputies caught a suspect less than an hour after he allegedly robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at 3:23 p.m. at TrustMark Bank on U.S. Highway 331 South in Freeport, according to a news release from the Sheriffs' Office.

The suspect — later identified as 51-year-old Brian Wardlow of DeFuniak Springs — slid a note to a clerk that said he was heavily armed and had explosives, the news release said. He made off with about $3,400 in a sack.

Surveillance photos were distributed to deputies and Wardlow was stopped later on a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 98 near the intersection of County Road 395, according to the release.

When deputies approached him, they noticed a large bulge under his clothing. Wardlow was then asked to lift his shirt to numerous dollar bills sticking out of the front of his waistband on his pants, the Sheriff's Office reported. Wardlow then said, “Y’all got me,” the release said.

He was charged with robbery, write a threat to kill or injure and falsely reporting a bomb threat.