An amateur barbecue cook-off will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 9 on the back lawn at Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail, just north of the Nancy Weidenhamer Dog Park. Barbecue tastings, live music, kids’ activities and good food will be available for all.

Amateur barbecue enthusiasts are invited to establish teams of at least two members. Teams may represent a company, as long as the company is not in the food industry. Teams are asked to provide the prepared barbecue meat of their choice and plan to serve at least 200 (1.5 oz.) samples.

Awards will be given for People’s Choice, Judges’ Choice and Most Creative Station.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available at three levels: Select (in-kind product donation), Choice ($100) or Prime ($250).

To enter your team or sponsor the event, forms are available at iacdestin.org/holysmokes or at Immanuel’s church office, Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Sunday mornings.

Proceeds benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.