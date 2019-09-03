Destin Harvest, which collects and distributes donated food from Publix, Whole Foods, Fresh Market, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Bonefish Grill and Olive Garden and other businesses, will soon be joining in to provide help for you for your food bill. These stores and businesses have generously donated overstock and surplus food items to help those in the area with food.

Destin Harvest is always happy to add any other businesses that wish to join this project in the future. This is a way to assist anyone with their weekly food bill if they are on a fixed income, underemployed, unemployed, caretakers, etc.

The Food Pantry is located at First Baptist Church at-the-Bay, 24388 US Highway 331 South in Santa Rosa Beach. There is a large Food Pantry sign out in front. Time for distribution is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Saturday. Pull in the parking lot and go to the building behind the church.

This is for anyone in need of food and there is no need to register or have proof of income, etc. The friendly Food Pantry staff members are all volunteers and come from various church affiliations in the countywide area. You can bring reusable shopping bags if you have them or there are free bags available at the site. We invite you to come for this generous outpouring of our local food markets.es to First Baptist Church–at-the-Bay.