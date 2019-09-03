Tropical Depression 7 has formed and the National Hurricane Center is tracking three potential storms that could become the next tropical depression.

While Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida, Tropical Depression 7 is expected to form and become Tropical Storm Fernand in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, while the National Hurricane Center keeps track of three more tropical waves that could become tropical depressions as well.

As of Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center projects a system 225 miles east-northeast of Tampico, Mexico to become the season’s seventh tropical depression and the government of Mexico has issued a tropical storm warning from La Pesca northward to Barra El Mezquital.

The system is moving west near 7 mph and has sustained winds of 35 mph and is expected to become Tropical Storm Fernand by tonight, forecaster said.

In the Atlantic, a tropical wave located a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands is becoming more defined, the NHC said, and is also expected to become a tropical depression today as it moves generally northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. The NHC puts chances of tropical depression formation at 90 percent in the next 48 hours.

In the mid-Atlantic, a trough of low pressure located several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said. The chance of a tropical depression forming from this storm is 40 percent in the next 48 hours and 40 percent in the next five days.

Another tropical wave that formed Monday between the coast of Africa and the Cape Verde Islands could become a tropical depression late this week or over the weekend, the NHC said. The system is the only one projected to move closer to Florida as it moves westward to west-northwestward, with chances of tropical system formation placed at 60 percent in the next five days.

After Tropical Storm Fernand forms, the next named storm would be Tropical Storm Gabrielle.

The hurricane season typically peaks between mid-August and late October.

In 2004, Florida saw four hurricanes strike between August and September when hurricanes Charley, Frances, Ivan and Jeanne pummeled the state in short order.