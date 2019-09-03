For the past 10 years, the 30A Songwriters Festival has attracted thousands of die-hard live music fans from around the country to hear original songwriters representing many genres of music perform their songs. The beach resort towns along Highway 30A on the Gulf of Mexico feature 30 venues presenting over 200 songwriters and 250 solo, band and in-the-round performances throughout the weekend of Jan. 17–20, 2020.

The 30A Songwriters Festival will celebrate its 11th year with performances on the main stage at presenting partner Grand Boulevard’s Town Center. Headline performances will include artists Brian Wilson, John Prine, Indigo Girls, Tanya Tucker, Don McLean and Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone.

These prominent songwriters are confirmed to perform two shows each throughout the weekend: Dan Wilson (Semisonic), Peter Yarrow (Peter, Paul and Mary), Mindy Smith, Todd Snider, Elizabeth Cook, Birds of Chicago, Sierra Hull, James McMurtry, Carlene Carter, Shawn Mullins, Nikki Lane, Matthew Sweet, Mary Gauthier, Chastity Brown, Hayes Carll, Gretchen Peters, Will Hoge, Marc Broussard, Sarah Lee Guthrie, Darrell Scott, Chely Wright, Over the Rhine, Jeffrey Steele, Pat McGee Band, Amy LaVere, Livingston Taylor, Paul Thorn, John Fullbright, Steve Poltz, The Secret Sisters, Robyn Hitchcock, Miles Zuniga & Tony Scalzo (Fastball), Ken Block & Drew Copeland (Sister Hazel), Aaron Lee Tasjan, Lindsay Lou, Radney Foster, Bob Schneider, Allison Moorer, David Ryan Harris (John Mayer band), Dan Bern, Cory Chisel & Adriel Denae, Amy Ray (solo), Emily Saliers (solo), Robert Ellis, Jonny Fritz, The Honey Dewdrops, Grant-Lee Phillips, Griffin House, Peter Holsapple (The dB’s), Chris Stamey (the dB’s), Chris Stills, Amy Rigby, Abe Partridge, Liz Brasher and AJ Ghent.

The 30A Songwriters Festival production team transforms amphitheaters, town halls, restaurants, theaters, bars and covered patios into unique music venues ranging in capacity from 75 to 750 seats indoors and 6,000 outdoors.

Festival Weekend Passes are available at www.30asongwritersfestival.com. VIP tickets that include premium seating on the lawn at Grand Boulevard for the headline shows on Saturday and Sunday afternoons along with access to the VIP tent serving complimentary food, beer, wine and cocktails are also available. For a full description of each ticket package, VIP transportation packages for groups of two up to 12, and details for the special night of music and free craft beers at festival sponsor Grayton Beer Co. Taproom, visit www.30asongwritersfestival.com.