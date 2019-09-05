All area codes are 850 unless specified.

Night at the Museum: The Heritage Museum presents its annual Night at the Museum at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at 115 Westview Ave. in Valparaiso. Tours will be provided in conjunction with friends from StageCrafters. The cost is $40 and $35 for Museum members and includes food and beverages provided by local restaurants. Space is limited. Pre-registration required at 678-2615 or visit the Museum.

Holistic Health Expo: The Fourth Annual Holistic Health Expo will explore, experience and embrace natural health, complementary medicine, holistic wellness and inspired living. Events at the Emerald Coast Convention Center include Exhibitor Showcase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8. Presentations are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8. Workshops will be at noon both days.

Parkinson’s Caregiver Support Group: Caregivers of persons suffering with Parkinson’s disease are invited to attend the Parkinson’s caregiver support group meeting hosted by Somerby Senior Living and Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at Somerby Senior Living, 164 West Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach. The group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call 660-6037 or 278-3770.

Wednesday Night Concert Series: Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with The Blenders at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

Sept. 18: Forrest Williams Band

Sept. 25: The Modern Eldorados

Oct. 2: Chris Alvarado

Oct. 9: Luke Langford Band

Oct. 16: Boukou Groove

Oct. 23: Geoff McBride

Oct. 30: Selwyn Birchwood

McCaskill & Company: The community is invited to McCaskill & Company, the Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W, Sept. 10-12 for The Great Estate Buying Show when National Rarities will be there for guests to sell valuables such as gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, paintings, autographs, old photos, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectible and rarities. National Rarities will pay on site in exchange for any of the above valuable items. Call 650–2262.

• Nov. 8-9: The Erica Courtney Adventure. Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones.

Garden Club: The Seagrove Garden Club will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Vintij Food & Wine, 500 Grand Blvd. Miramar Beach. Be inspired by the creativity of floral designer Tim Ryan of 1920 & Co. along with members of the Seagrove Garden Club, making something new out of something old. The program will be followed by lunch. For membership information or to make a lunch reservation, email seagrovegardenclub@gmail.com.

NWFSC Film Club: The screening of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Michel Gondry, 2004) will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in room (110) 328 in the art/music wing of the Mattie Kelly Arts Center.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged): Your favorite trio is back at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, and 20-21 with the return of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) at The REP in Seaside. Join them for a fast-paced and hilarious ride through 37 of Shakespeare's plays in 97 minutes. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP members. Purchase tickets at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/.

Village Door Music Hall: Multi-platinum rockers Hinder, formed in 2001, will play Village Door Music Hall, 60 Seascape Drive, Suite 101, in Miramar Beach, at 8 p.m. Sept. 13. Tickets are $25 to $40 TicketWeb.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society: Look for ducks, waders, hawks and migrants during a Saturday morning bird walk Sept. 14 to the Wright Landfill and the Okaloosa Holding Ponds with leader Malcolm Swan, Meet at 8:15 a.m. at Pepitos Restaurant, 1313 Lewis Turner Blvd. in Fort Walton Beach. Wear long pants, sturdy closed-toe shoes, and hat. Bring camera and/or binoculars. Call 210-452-4899.

Third Thursday Wine Walk: Join the Gulf Place Merchants for a South Walton tradition at 5 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Tickets are $20 and include samplings of hand-selected wines, light appetizers, live music and giveaways. Check in at 5 p.m. at the stage to receive a complimentary glass and walkabout map.

Family Fun Fest: Join in the free fun Friday nights for Family Fun Fest from 6-10 p.m. at Seascape Towne Centre, located near Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. Event features live music performances, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities, including face painting and a live magic show.

Peer to Peer Support Group: Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties is sponsoring a Peer to Peer Support Group every Thursday at Santa Rosa Beach Community Church, Room 206, 3524 US Hwy 98, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Whether you want to learn new life skills or better understand Mental Health Recovery, you will find support here. The group is open to adults (18+), free to participate, confidential, and guided by trained peer facilitators. For more information, call the Mental Health Association in Fort Walton Beach at 244-1040.

The REP Film Club: Show time is 7:30 p.m. at The REP Theatre, 216 Quincy Circle in Seaside, for “Sideways” Sept. 17. Tickets are $12.50 and $10 for REP members.

Oct. 22: Revival: The Sam Bush Story

Nov. 12: FREE SOLO

Dec. 17: The Secret Life of Bees

International Talk Like a Pirate Davy: Ahoy Matey! Enjoy an evening full of free adventures with Captain Davy at 5 p.m. Sept. 17. Come dressed in your best pirate costume and get ready for a scavenger hunt, magic show, costume contests, and much more.

NWF Retired Officers’ Wives’ Club: The Northwest Florida Retired Officers' Wives' Club luncheon begins at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at Two Trees Restaurant at FWB Golf Course, 1955 Lewis Turner Blvd. in Fort Walton Beach. The program is on Essential Oils. Cost of lunch is $15. New members, wives of retired officers from all services, are always welcome. RSVP for lunch or receive more information by email at NWFloridaROWC@gmail.com.

Bubbly Baytowne: Enjoy an evening full of free champagne and shopping during The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 19 and Oct. 17. Sip and Shop through the village streets, and stop in various retail merchants as you enjoy a selection of premium champagnes. This event is free and for 21 and up only.

Sacred Heart Seminar: Sacred Heart Rehabilitation will hold an informational seminar on the management and treatment of vertigo and dizziness from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 20 at Somerby Assisted Living, 164 W. Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach, 2nd Floor Conference Room. To register for the free community-education seminar visit healthcare.ascension.org/Events or call 850-278-3600.

Parents Technology Class: The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC), Walton County Sheriff’s and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Offices are working together to teach a class, only for parents, about smart devices and how parents can better protect their kids. The class will be free and open to the public from 9:55-10:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of DeFuniak Springs, 88 Circle Drive.

LIVE@TheREP returns, better than ever. With its intimate venue and low-key atmosphere, live music has the perfect home at The REP, giving both audiences and musical guests an experience that you cannot find anywhere else. Shows start at 7:30 p.m.Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP members. Purchase tickets at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/

Sept. 22: Darden Smith, a singer-songwriter based in Austin, Texas, is one of contemporary music’s most winning and gifted artistic treasures whose consistent creative excellence keeps blossoming.

Sept. 26: TOWNE, a Nashville-based indie folk-pop trio with longtime singer/songwriter collaborators Steevie Steeves, Jon Decious and guitarist Luke Marshall.

Oct. 5: The Talbott Brothers form an alternative sound that balances harmonies with their instrumental ensemble of guitars, mandolin, harmonicas, and percussion.

Oct. 11: Charlie Mars, a country- and folk-inflected pop artist blessed with a warm vocal croon and a knack for crafting poignant, earthy songs.

Oct. 19: Peter Bradley Adams' brand of Americana nestles his warm burnished melodies with tender vocals that reflect his introspective explorations of the middle ground between hope and heartache and is marked by the calm emotional intensity of his singing.

Oct. 26: Jeff Black continues to solidify his reputation as a creative force in the roots genres.

Nov. 7: Ryanhood, named ‘Best Group/Duo’ in the 2014 International Acoustic Music Awards, got their first break more than a decade ago as street-performers at Boston’s Quincy Market.

Democratic Women’s Club: The Democratic Women’s Club of Walton County is honoring Doris Johnson of DeFuniak Springs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Cantina Laredo Restaurant, 585 Grand Blvd. in Miramar Beach. She is the founder of the Democratic Black Caucus of Walton County and also the owner of the Park Funeral Home in DeFuniak Springs, one of the first female owned businesses in the Florida Panhandle. Johnson is known for being kind and helpful to many citizens of Walton County over the years, and it is for this reason that The DWC of WC is honoring her with this special luncheon. To attend, mail a check for $30 to the Democratic Women’s Club of Walton County, PO Box 2507, Santa Rosa Beach FL 32459 by Sept. 17. For RSVPs and questions, email susanbowden4321@yahoo.com.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast Season: The symphony orchestra, led by Music and Artistic Director Demetrius Fuller, presents an “out of this world” lineup of concerts, guest artists and educational initiatives during the coming season. At 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26, the Sinfonia presents Tony and Olivier Award-winning singer and actor Gavin Creel at Seagar's Prime Steaks & Seafood. The evening includes valet parking, a sparkling wine reception, four-course meal, wine, all gratuities, and the performance. Proceeds benefit Sinfonia Gulf Coast and its music education programs. Purchase tickets at http://www.sinfoniagulfcoast.org/web/events.aspx.

Nov. 15: The annual gala at The Henderson brings the Northwest Florida debut of Vanessa Williams, one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in entertainment today. The evening begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $295 per person, which includes valet parking, VIP reception, dinner, cash bar, gratuities, and performance.

Nov. 23: Sinfonia is “Mad for Mozart” for its first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections of the season at Grace Lutheran Church at 7:30 p.m. with young Concert Artists Award winner, violinist SooBeen Lee. Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person.

Dec. 13: Sinfonia's festive holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. features singer/actor of stage and screen Matthew Morrison, who performs cherished and festive holiday medleys, plus many of the songs that he has performed throughout his career. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person.

Feb. 1: The second installment of the Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be at 7:30 p.m. at Village Baptist Church and features 2017 Bronze Medalist of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and two icons of Russian orchestral music, Dmitri Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

May 16: The main season will come to a cinematic finale at the Emerald Coast Convention Center with “Jurassic Park in Concert.” Experience it projected in HD with Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture.

May 24: The season comes to an official close with Sinfonia Goes Pops!, presented al fresco on the amphitheater lawn at Alys Beach at 7:30 p.m. This patriotic, family-friendly concert is free and open to the public and concludes with a festive firework display.

The Fantasticks: Longest-running musical in the world, The Fantasticks will be presented by Emerald Coast Theatre Company Sept, 26 through Oct. 6 at 560 Upstairs at Grand Boulevard. The funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart is for ages 12 and over.

Throwback Thursday Cinema: Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxing evening with “Tarzan” at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Free.

Golf Cart Drive-In: Join in a nostalgic tradition with a modern twist, a classic drive-in movie for golf carts, at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in October at North Park in Grand Boulevard. Popcorn will be provided. Bring your own beverages. Don’t have a cart? Just bring a blanket or chair.

Wellness Wednesdays

Every Wednesday morning in the month of October. Grand Fitness will host a complimentary 50 minute group fitness class at 9 a.m. in Grand Park at Grand Boulevard.

Destin Seafood Festival: The 41st Annual Destin Seafood Festival on the Destin harbor will be held Oct. 4-6 with live music, arts and crafts, and fresh seafood. Entertainment on the Main Stage Friday includes De JaVu, 4-5:30 p.m.; Flash Flood, 6-8 p.m.; and The Manly Hero, 8:15-10 p.m. Saturday music includes The Good Lookings from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Tyler Livingston from 2-4:30 p.m.; Ben Loftin and the Family from 5-7:30 p.m.; and I'MAGENE from 8-10 p.m. Duende begins the Sunday music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by Sway JaVu, 1:30-3:30 p.m. and Heritage from 4-6 p.m.

LIVE@TheREP Concert: Blood is thicker than water and there’s nothing like family creating music together to prove it. With contrasting blood-harmonies and left-handed/right-handed guitar playing, singer-songwriter duo The Talbott Brothers combine rock, blues and pop with honest storytelling. They will appear at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the REP Theater in Santa Rosa Beach. Tickets are $30 and REP Members receive a 20 percent discount. Purchase at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/

Book Sale: Friends of the Coastal Branch Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 at the Library, 437 Greenway Trail in Santa Rosa Beach. CD’s, Audible Books, BluRay are $2 each. Hardbacks, $2 each and 6 for $10. Paperbacks are $1 each or 6 for $5.

Camp Bluebird: Adults who have been diagnosed with cancer and those who are cancer survivors are encouraged to register now for an upcoming Sacred Heart Health System program that offers support, encouragement and renewal. All adult cancer patients are encouraged to participate, even if they are not seeing a Sacred Heart physician. Camp Bluebird, a retreat experience for people coping with cancer, is scheduled for Oct. 9 – 11 at Sacred Heart’s Miracle Camp, and registration for this camp is underway. Located on Beulah Road in Escambia County, the Miracle Camp complex is nestled in a 40-acre nature preserve and includes dorms, a dining hall, activities center and nature trails. Camp Bluebird activities include arts and crafts, pampering, education, optional sharing sessions, entertainment and more. For more information, visit www.campbluebirdfl.com or call Tim Gilbert, camp director, at 698-2202.

Styling Your Table: Tablescaping for Special Occasions: Enjoy award-winning tablescapes in individual and commercial categories, hosted by the Green Thumb Garden Club, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at 400 Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach..

Bob Dylan & Neil Young Tribute: In honor of this year's musical super show in Hyde Park London, The Backsliders and Rust & Gold will perform the music of Bob Dylan and Neil Young respectively from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 18 at Warehouse 360 Music Hall, 360 WRM Circle in Santa Rosa Beach. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.

Firkin Fête: The inaugural Alys Beach Firkin Fête will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 on Kelly Green in Alys Beach with participating breweries showcasing their special brews in a distinctive cask ale, called a firkin. An eclectic and unique tasting experience in an elegantly rustic setting, Firkin Fête will surely become a great tradition for ushering in cooler, crisper weather along the Gulf Coast beaches. There will also be live music, craft cocktails, bourbon and wine tastings to compliment the evening’s activities.

The event will feature a Thursday, Oct. 24, mix-and-mingle at the Grayton Beer Taproom from 6:30-9 p.m. with live music and food by the Grayton Beer Brewpub. Guests will meet the brewers from the participating breweries and get to learn first hand the excitement around tapping a firkin. The all-inclusive Firkin Fête tickets are $100 in advance at big tickets.com and $150 at door.

Destin Crafted: Local company Wine World will once again team up with The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa to host an exclusive craft beer and bourbon tasting event raising funds for Children in Crisis from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 9 on the scenic pool deck and lawn at The Henderson. Featured will be hundreds of samples from over 40 renowned small-production breweries and distilleries alongside food from Destin’s favorite eateries with live music entertainment and more. Guests will also have the option to enter a raffle for a grand prize, raising additional funds for the charity. For details and tickets, visit destincrafted.com and follow @ChansWineWorld on Facebook.

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Walton County Coastal Branch Library will host the club Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m. for ages ninth grade to 25. Pre-register at the Coastal Library or post on the Friends of Coastal Library Facebook D&D Club. Each meeting will be set in a rich fantasy world that will be developed and expanded upon by the choices you make while playing. This is a pen and paper role playing game where players will have to investigate mysteries, solve puzzles and defeat a goblin or two. All materials will be provided. For more information, call 267-2809.

Tai Chi Tuesday: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park will host Tai Chi Tuesday the third Tuesday of each month. Seated Tai Chi is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and Standing Tai Chi is 9:30-10:15 a.m. Class fee is $13 and does not include park admission. Call the park store at 267-8333 for more information.

Good Grief luncheons: An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group: The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589Turtle Talk Tuesdays: While enjoying coffee, tea, and sweet treats, a South Walton Turtle Watch volunteer will talk about sea turtles from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Amavida Coffee, 104 North Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. Ask questions and get information, stickers, and sometimes see preserved specimens.

Family Challenge: Check in at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park camp store between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays for the challenge package. When completed, return to camp store for a treat.

Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay: The Bay Restaurant, on the Choctawhatchee Bay at the southern foot of the 331 bridge, will host Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay every Sunday. Local musician Mike Whitty and Friends will get together in the garden for a jam session. All local musicians are invited to come and join in. Happy Hour is from 7-9 p.m.

Geocache Around Topsail: Explore Topsail Hill Preserve State Park with a special 10 station geocache program from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check in at the camp store for your coordinates. Upon completion, return to the camp store for a prize.

Beach Service: Worship at the beach with Hope Lutheran Church from 8-9 a.m. at Ed Walline Regional Beach Access across on Scenic Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Bring a towel, chair, or stand on the boardwalk. Call 267-0322.

45 Central Wine Bar: Enjoy live music with Tropic Breeze from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in Santa Rosa Beach.

30A Farmers’ Market: Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market: The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market: Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Vintage Market: New in Santa Rosa Beach is the Vintage Market at Elmore’s Landing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Check out various artists and unique vintage finds along with food and produce.