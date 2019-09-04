SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Point Washington Medical Clinic (PWMC), a non-profit independent 501(c)3 organization that operates as a no-fee for service volunteer-driven primary clinic located in Santa Rosa Beach, will host the third annual Harvest Moon Celebration Fundraiser in Ruskin Place, in Seaside, on Sept. 14. The event will support the clinic’s overall mission to build a stronger and healthier community by providing high-quality primary health care regardless of the patient’s means or access.

From 6-10 p.m., guests will enjoy live music by the Forrest Williams Band, food provided by Grayton Beach Catering, beer from Grayton Beer Company, and wine from the 30A Company. The event will host a large silent auction, a raffle, and, new this year, a live auction featuring various experiences and products. All proceeds raised will directly benefit the PWMC and their community efforts.

Traditionally, the harvest moon symbolizes a new beginning, coming on the heels of plenty of hard work and dedication. The volunteers, staff and supporters of the PWMC have dedicated hours of time and commitment this year, leading to the expansion of the clinic’s hours of operation to offer a second day of care. The free clinic is now open on Mondays and Wednesdays in order to accommodate more patients. This momentum has also led to a monumental announcement that will be shared at this year’s Harvest Moon event.

In addition to the event, PWMC will host a community yoga session at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 14 lead by Mindy Norris accompanied by Justin Moore on the sitar. This class will take place at the RUN/SUP Boathouse in WaterColor, 34 Goldenrod Circle. All levels welcome and space is limited. To purchase tickets, visit https://HM2019.givesmart.com.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the third annual Harvest Moon Celebration Fundraiser for Point Washington Medical Clinic, please visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/ecq/