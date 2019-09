The West Florida Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are celebrating Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, and the foundation of America by promoting the 232nd anniversary of the signing of our Constitution at Philadelphia. All in the community are reminded that the Constitution is a living document that guarantees the freedoms Americans enjoy. West Florida DAR distributed 1,205 U.S. Constitution booklets and celebration packets to Walton County seventh grade students.