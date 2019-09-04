OneBlood will have a blood drive hosted by The Market Shops in Miramar Beach from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31. The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be parked in The Market Shops parking lot, adjacent to U.S. 98.

OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) community asset responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood. Generally healthy people ages 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required. All donors receive a wellness checkup of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, including cholesterol screening.

For the Halloween Blood Drive all donors will receive a complimentary Halloween OneBlood T-shirt, a free mini-iced cinnamon biscuit from Maple Street Biscuit Company, a kid’s scoop of ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s, and 10 percent off a purchase at Clean Juice in The Market Shops.

One in three people will need blood in their lifetime. Blood that is donated in October will likely be transfused within two to three days. The turn-around is that fast, the need is constant. Many potential blood donors believe that they cannot donate blood due to medical or other reasons. If you are curious if you are a candidate for donation or to learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type, visit oneblood.org.